How did Kim Porter die? Details on her tragic death
She was 47 years old.
By Molly Given
Published : November 16, 2018
Kim Porter, actress, model, P. Diddy's ex and mother of his children "was discovered unresponsive in her home" and pronounced dead on Thursday according to the LA coroner. Fans are shocked that the 47-year-old died so suddenly and are wondering how this could have happened.
Porter was found dead in her Toluca Lake home on Thursday morning. "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time," P.Diddy (Sean Combs) publicist Cyndi Berger said in a statement.
An official cause of death has not been confirmed yet, but illegal drugs have been completely ruled out. Porter reportedly had been suffering from pneumonia or the flu for the past couple of weeks and the night before she died she was still experiencing "flu-like symptoms." Family members stated that Porter went to bed early on Wednesday night because she "wasn't feeling well." When they tried to wake her the next day she was unresponsive.
Porter recently took a trip to Africa and authorities are investigating whether or not the 47-year-old mother could have contracted anything while being there. An autopsy and toxicology test will be performed soon.
Although Porter and Combs split, the couple remained friends. "You know how when two people go their separate ways, most of the time there's animosity? It's not like that with us," Porter told Essence in a 2009 interview. "Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It's not about 'if you're faithful to me, if I'm being faithful to you.' We're friends. I'm the person he can tell his inner most thoughts to and he's that person for me."
Many celebrities posted their condolences on social media and were shocked by the news.
this is heavy. heartbroken about this man. we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won’t even know why...but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don’t even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP @ladykp
My heart just aches so much 4 her children😥😞She Loved them dearly she was proud of her kids & they Loved their mother so much❤️ & Prayers for @Diddy during such a difficult time😞🙏🏾 #KimPorter those that know you will always remember your SMILE your LAUGH— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 16, 2018
