Kim Porter, actress, model, P. Diddy's ex and mother of his children "was discovered unresponsive in her home" and pronounced dead on Thursday according to the LA coroner. Fans are shocked that the 47-year-old died so suddenly and are wondering how this could have happened.

How did Kim Porter die? Details on her tragic death

Porter was found dead in her Toluca Lake home on Thursday morning. "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time," P.Diddy (Sean Combs) publicist Cyndi Berger said in a statement.

An official cause of death has not been confirmed yet, but illegal drugs have been completely ruled out. Porter reportedly had been suffering from pneumonia or the flu for the past couple of weeks and the night before she died she was still experiencing "flu-like symptoms." Family members stated that Porter went to bed early on Wednesday night because she "wasn't feeling well." When they tried to wake her the next day she was unresponsive.

Porter recently took a trip to Africa and authorities are investigating whether or not the 47-year-old mother could have contracted anything while being there. An autopsy and toxicology test will be performed soon.

Although Porter and Combs split, the couple remained friends. "You know how when two people go their separate ways, most of the time there's animosity? It's not like that with us," Porter told Essence in a 2009 interview. "Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It's not about 'if you're faithful to me, if I'm being faithful to you.' We're friends. I'm the person he can tell his inner most thoughts to and he's that person for me."

Many celebrities posted their condolences on social media and were shocked by the news.