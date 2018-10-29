Kerry Washington turned some heads Monday morning when she corrected her interviewer on NBC’s Today, calling herself a "mother of three" when he said she was a "mother of two."

The former Scandal star has two children with husband Nnamdi Asomugha: daughter Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha, 4, and son Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, 2. Did she secretly have a child — or adopt one?

It left fans on social media contemplating one question: How many kids does Kerry Washington have?

Kerry Washington is known for keeping her personal life under wraps. She married former NFL cornerback Asomugha in 2013 after meeting while she performed on Broadway. It wasn’t exactly a love-at-first-sight thing: She told her future husband that she "didn’t date athletes" — and he said he "didn’t date actresses."

Regardless, it seemed to work out and she delivered her first child in 2014 and the second in 2016.

They’ve faced their share of split rumors — rumors Washington won’t talk about.

"If I don’t talk about my personal life, it means I don’t talk about my personal life," she told E! "That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what’s going on in my marriage, I don’t refute them, because I don’t talk about my personal life."

It makes sense that she would keep a third child under wraps.

In reality, she isn’t hiding a child at all: She’s a stepmom to Asomugha’s oldest son from another relationship, Blake. There isn’t a lot of information out there about him, but he’s rumored to be about 8 or 9.

She has three: A stepson named Blake, another son named Caleb and one daughter named Isabelle.

And it sounds like motherhood agrees with her: "I can be covered in spit-up on a conference call while I'm pumping and that's OK, because this is my perfect," she told Net-a-Porter. "It may not be somebody else's, but this is mine."