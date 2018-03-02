Here's how to get invited to the royal wedding

You could be there to see Prince Harry put a ring on Meghan Markle.

Wondering whether your invite to the royal wedding was just, you know, lost in the mail? Or if royalty are even the kind of people to send save the dates? Well, there’s hope yet. Apparently, there’s a way for mere mortals to attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials on May 19.

Kensington Palace announced that the Hot Ginger Prince and the lady from “Suits” have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle “to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their wedding guests at the chapel and to watch the carriage procession as it departs.”

There’s a catch, of course. Well, a few of them. In order to be one of the lucky 2,640, you have to be:

1. One of 1,200 members of the public “from every corner of the United Kingdom will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities;”

2. One of 200 people “from a range of charities and organisations which Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have a close association with, including those which Prince Harry serves as Patron.

3. One of 100 students from local schools, including The Royal School, Great Park, Windsor and St George's School, Windsor Castle – “both of which have a strong affiliation with the Windsor Castle community;”

4. One of 610 community members of Windsor Castle, “including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St George's Chapel community;"

5. Or, one of 530 members of the Royal Households and Crown Estate.

So yeah, if you were thinking that you — a random American who is simply, adoringly #TeamMarkle was magically getting an invite, we got news for you. Ya burnt.