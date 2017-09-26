Idina Menzel sure loves marrying her 'RENT' co-stars

Idina Menzel just can’t get enough of her “RENT” cast members. First, she was married to Taye Diggs — aka bougie-ass-Benny from the original Broadway cast — from 2003 to 2014. Now, she’s married to a dude named Aaron Lohr who was in the 2005 bummer film version, also called “RENT.” My girl is nothing if not consistent.

The 46-year-old shared a very nice picture via both Twitter and Instagram because she knows that in order to get likes, you have to post spontaneously about your surprise wedding. And what is life about if not likes on Twitter and Instagram?

A post shared by Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

"Wanted to let you know... married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home," she wrote. "Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical."

Menzel and Lohr, 41, have been dating since 2015 and got engaged a year ago. If you’re wondering who, exactly, this man is, I can’t help you. But apparently he was in “Newsies,” “D2: The Mighty Ducks,” “D3: The Mighty Ducks” and two episodes of “Family Matters.” Neat-o!

Happy being married, you guys. Hope it’s as good as a time as you’ve so far been lead to think!