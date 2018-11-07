PHOTOS: A look at Idris Elba's style through the years

Idris Elba performs after walking onstage to the Bond Theme at Elrow Town London at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on August 18, 2018 in London, England.

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City.

Idris Elba attends "The Dark Tower" photocall at the Whitby Hotel on July 30, 2017 in New York City.

Idris Elba at Superdry Regent Street to celebrate the launch of the new premium menswear AW15 'Idris Elba + Superdry' collection on November 26, 2015 in London, England.

GQ Men of the Year 2012 at Musee d'Orsay on January 16, 2013 in Paris, France.

Idris Elba accepts an award for Best Actor - Mini-Series or TV Movie "Luther" during the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2012.

Idris Elba attends An Evening at Cipriani with Mary J. Blige and Friends at Cipriani Wall Street on June 17, 2010 in New York City.

Idris Elba and his daughter attend the "Captain America: The First Avenger" Los Angeles Premiere at the El Capitan Theater on July 19, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

Idris Elba at the premiere of the fourth season of the HBO series The Sopranos at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on September 5, 2002.

Idris Elba has been named 2018’s sexiest man alive for according to People magazine.

According to People Magazine’s Editor in Chief Jess Cagle, for a man to be sexy in 2018, he needs to be both respectful to women and needs to have a particular level of kindness and generosity about their spirit.

In a recent interview, the 46-year-old British actor sat down with People magazine and answered many questions ranging from what song is stuck in his head to, who his celebrity crush is, to who was the last person who saw him naked.

During the interview, Idris Elba told People magazine the happiest moment of his life when he witnessed the birth of his children. “Being witness to the birth of my children is the biggest and best thing ever,” says Elba, who has a 16-year-old daughter, Isan, and a 4-year-old son, Winston from previous relationships. He added, “I’m super doting, big hugs, kisses, lots of love-yous. I’m sure my daughter’s like, ‘All right Dad, chill out.’ My son is still at that age where he loves a cuddle.”

When it comes to film and TV roles Idris Elba has played many roles. Many people were first introduced to El a when he played Russell "Stringer" Bell on HBO’s hit series "The Wire." The award-winning actor is also known for his roles in “Luther”

Idris Elba also starred in the 2014 film "No Good Deed" with Taraji P. Henson and is also known for his role as an African military commandant in the Netflix Drama "Beast of No Nation."

In 2016, Elba appeared in several films including “Star Trek: Beyond,” “Bastille Day,” and “The Dake” and worked as a voice actor in such animated films as "The Jungle Book," "Zootopia," and "Finding Dory."

In 2017, Idris Elba played Heimdall in Marvel’s "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018.

This year Elba has been busy planning his wedding with his fiancee Sabrina and shooting the “Fast & Furious” spin-off show “Hobbs & Shaw" with Dwayne Johnson.

