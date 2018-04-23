Avengers Infinity War: Is Chris Evans done as Captain America?

The actor opened up about his future as the Star-Spangled Avenger on Good Morning America.

Is Chris Evans done as Captain America? The actor weighed in on his future on GMA. Photo by Getty Images

As audiences prepare themselves for this weekend's big screen epic in Avengers Infinity War, there's one question lingering on every fans mind: Is Chris Evans done as Captain America?

The upcoming team-up flick, as well as its follow-up Avengers 4, are the final two films on the actor's current contract for the role of the Star-Spangled Avenger. While it's unclear what Steve Rogers' fate will be in these flicks, it's a good bet that they will mark the last times that Evans suits up as the shield throwing hero.

The Boston-bred actor stopped by Good Morning America to talk about Avengers Infinity War, and right out of the gate host Michael Strahan asked Evans about his future as the beloved superhero.

"Well the contract's done," Evans said. "A lot of our contracts are through. Myself, [Robert] Downey, [Chris] Hemsworth — we all kind of started roughly at the same time. I think we all, through Avengers 4, kind of wrap it up. So at this point, I don't know what's next, but yeah, by 2019, that's it."

While Evans made a point to say that his current contract would expire after Avengers 4, he did leave the door slightly open for a return to the role.

"Well, we'll see," Evans said after Strahan remarked that he hopes there's more of Evans' Captain America down the road.

Hey, @ChrisEvans. We mustache you a few questions about @Avengers: #InfinityWar. Check out the full interview with Captain America himself right here: pic.twitter.com/dlLD7EEvpN — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2018

Aside from all the talk of his future as Captain America, Evans also received a gift from the GMA crew, although he wasn't exactly appreciative of it. Strahan and company gave the actor a goodie basket filled with pizza and Mets and Yankees swag, which Evans promptly rejected since he's such a big Boston sports fan.

"Sorry, I'm from Boston," Evans joked. "I don't want it."

"The Giants, I'm OK with," he added while praising Strahan's team and their wins over the Patriots. "I respect what you guys have done. I mean, you broke my heart a couple of times, but I’m OK with it. It’s the Jets that I’ve got the real problem with."