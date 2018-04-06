You’ve seen him own the ring, cuddle adorable kids in need and now hit the silver screen as a sweetly protective dad in the new movie Blockers, which probably has you wondering: is John Cena married? After all, he’s arguably the epitome of the desirable combination of manly muscles and a sensitive side.

In case that second one seems less familiar for you, the John Cena Make-A-Wish relationship is a long one that’s been the subject of many a viral video. The WWE star has done a jaw-dropping aww-inducing 500 wishes with the foundation that arranges dream experiences for children suffering from life-threatening conditions. See the highlights from all the John Cena Make-A-Wish experiences below:

Is John Cena married?

Can someone who cares so much about sick children be single? Probably not, you might be thinking. And if you’re wondering whether there’s a special lady in his life right now, we’ll put you out of your misery: Yes, and she’s actually fellow WWE star Nikki Bella.

Are Nikki Bella and John Cena married?

It’s pretty obvious by now that the answer to is John Cena married is probably yes, right? Well, not so fast. Although the wrestler, well known for his signature hand gesture, isn’t currently anyone’s husband, that won’t last long. That’s because Nikki Bella is currently his fiance.

“I want it yesterday, but we have a date,” Cena told People about their upcoming marriage. The two have been engaged since April 2, 2017, when Cena proposed to Bella at Wrestlemania 33. And though Bella’s taking the lead in planning their wedding — she is the bride, after all — he’s still an active part of the process.

“I’m involved in every single step of the process, but I am like the last checkpoint,” he explained. “So, let’s say, décor will be chosen. And then I’ll be given three options but be nudged to like number two. I will politely agree to number two, but I am very much actively a part of the process.”

But there was another John Cena wife

Nikki Bella, for whom this will be her second marriage, will also be the second John Cena wife. Nikki revealed on the reality show Total Divas that she had married her high school sweetheart when she was 20, but the marriage was annulled just three years later.

John Cena was previous married to Elizabeth Huberdeau, but points to his rigorous schedule as the reason the relationship didn’t work out. "I have made [WWE] my absolute life," he reportedly said on a radio show. "I don't have a family," he explained. "I tried marriage once and I realized my WWE marriage was the one that was going to survive." (You'll remember that his schedule also includes a lot of time working with Make-A-Wish Foundation.) The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, ended things in 2012 just months before he started dating Bella.