Is Logan Paul dating Chloe Bennet?

Rumors have been swirling about the couple and now they have broken their silence

Rumors have been swirling lately about the controversial social media lightning rod Logan Paul dating Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actress Chloe Bennet. Well, today these rumors were confirmed by Bennet as she revealed that she is indeed dating the leader of the Lo-Gang through her Twitter.

CONFIRMED: Logan Paul dating Chloe Bennet

[Photo Credit: Getty Images]

The rumors began after Paul posted a video of the two making out through his Instagram stories. Paul, 23, has been under some serious scrutiny from the public ever since he posted his tasteless video of his visit to the Japanese Suicide Forest last Winter. When speculaton of Logan Paul dating the 26 year old actress first began, one curious fan chose to ask Bennet a pointed and direct question about their relationship status on Twitter.

"Hey @chloebennet I’m seeing rumors you are dating l*gan p*ul?" the twitter fan @softghostboi asked, "just wondering why you would do that." Surpringly enough, Bennet chose to respond saying "Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as fuck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him."

You can see the tweet exchange below:

Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as fuck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him. — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 11, 2018

Now that we know the stars are in fact an item, it'll be interesting to see if Paul ever makes a cameo appearance on his girlfriend's hit ABC Marvel series.