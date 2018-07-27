There must be something in the water in Holywood, as it seems like every other day you hear about some new celebrity couple deciding to take things to the next level. Just a few weeks ago we heard news of pop star Ariana Grande and SNL cast member Pete Davidson's engagement after only dating for a short time. Yesterday, Michelle Williams announced that she had married indie rock lifer Phil Elverum in a secret ceremony in Upstate New York. Now we have just heard that Jonas Brother, and pop star in his own right, Nick Jonas might be following these couples into the world of matrimony as well. Is Nick Jonas engaged to Priyanka Chopra?

Jonas has been dating Indian actress and Miss World 2000 pageant winner Priyanka Chopra for just around two months, even attending the wedding of one her relatives. But things seem like they are taking a turn for the serious as People Magazine and E! News both reported that Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 36, had booked a private night of jewelry shopping at Tiffany & Co. Thursday night. Could they have been shopping around for an engagement ring?

Well, director Ali Abbas Zafar who is the director Chopra's upcoming film "Bharat" may have spilled the beans this morning on Twitter as he announced Chopra's exit from the production. "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special," he wrote, "she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her. Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."

So is Nick Jonas engaged to Priyanka Chopra? We think it's definitely a possibility.

