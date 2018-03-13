Orange is the New Black fever is like the Black plague — it’s a devastating pandemic that appears to have a hold on a great deal of the population. If you’re wondering whether Orange is the New Black is on TV, we have the answers for you.

Is Orange is the New Black on TV?

Orange is the New Black, one of Netflix’s most-watched original series, airs on Netflix, where you can stream all five seasons. If you don’t have a subscription to Netflix, there are numerous ways to tune in. As long as you have the cash and internet access, Orange is the New Black is also available for purchase via Amazon and iTunes.

How to watch Orange is the New Black on Amazon

Amazon offers Orange is the New Black seasons one through four via Prime Video. Each episode costs $2.99. Digital access to the entire season costs $24.99.

Orange is the New Black is also available to purchase from Amazon as a box set. Seasons one through four are available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

How to watch Orange is the New Black on iTunes

Orange is the New Black seasons one through four are available for purchase through iTunes. Each episode is priced at $2.99. An entire season costs $24.99.

Is Orange is the New Black over?

Nope — and it won’t be, at least any time soon. The series has already been renewed for a sixth and seventh season. The sixth season will premiere on the streaming service, most likely sometime in June 2018.

Expect the new season to have a huge “facelift.” At least, that's according to Adrienne C. Moore (who plays Black Cindy) and what she told the Hollywood Reporter. "I'm always excited about every season and what's going to happen, but this season, I feel like it’s an amazing facelift," she said.