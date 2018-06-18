The host of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards might be single and ready to mingle.

Comedian, actress and Groupon extraordinaire Tiffany Haddish is the host for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. You can stream the awards Monday night (tonight) — and Haddish promised it'll be worth a watch. With a best-selling book under her belt, an upcoming film alongside Kevin Hart and her own production company, Haddish is making strides in Hollywood. But, what about her love life? Is Tiffany Haddish single?

The big question: Is Tiffany Haddish single?

Haddish, 38, is known for being unapologetically candid about sex and relationships in her stand-up routines, interviews and on social media. "I’ve been talking about oral sex in my stand up comedy since 2003," she told Metro during an interview promoting Girls Trip.

But, what exactly does her love life look like these days? She’s insisted to multiple news outlets that she isn’t seeing anyone. She did hint that Brad Pitt might be a future suitor if the stars align.

Haddish told Kelly Ripa backstage at the Oscars that she made a pact with Pitt: if they’re both single in one year’s time, they’ll be together.

"I just met him in the elevator!" Haddish said, according to Elite Daily. "He said in one year, if he's single and I'm single, we gonna do it, so you know what that means."

All jokes aside, is Tiffany Haddish single?

It appears so. Here’s what we know.

Haddish was married to ex-husband William Stewart for five years. Stewart filed a lawsuit against her in May for defamation, claiming her memoir "The Last Black Unicorn" wrongly accused him of domestic violence.

Since her divorce, Haddish hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone (excluding Brad Pitt, of course, and the time she told The Hollywood Reporter that she hardcore hit on Leo DiCaprio).

Haddish’s last relationship reportedly ended in August and, she told THR, "coochie's been closed ever since."

So, is Tiffany Haddish single? Yes. And the men keep calling

Back in December 2017, Haddish told People that, now that her fame has reached new heights, men have come knocking.

"There’s a dude right now, I used to get butterflies for him back in the day and I used to hit on him all the time but he would constantly turn me down," she cited as an example. "He’d be like, 'You’re silly Tiffany, quit it.' But it’s funny because as soon as the trailer for Girls Trip came out he’s all 'Oh you’re beautiful, I want to take you out!'"

Haddish definitely has her options, but she told People she doesn’t have the time to date.

In a more recent interview, she revealed that, when she does settle down, she’s looking for "confidence, a good sense of humor" and someone who’s responsible. "Like, he’s got to have a good credit score" and have his "own career going."

"I would like to eventually [date] ... definitely by summer time I would like to be dating somebody. I want somebody to give me butterflies," Haddish said, adding, "I’ll adjust my schedule for butterflies."