Jack Antonoff is not dating Lorde, OK!?

The dude from "Bleachers" would like to make some clarifications.
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : January 17, 2018
Jack Antonoff I Heart Radio
Jack Antonoff. Getty

As you know, Jack Antonoff and one of y’alls problematic faves, Lena Dunham — I mean, damn, at this point does she still have faves? — broke up. Since then, rumors have been ablaze that Antonoff had moved on with Lorde. Now, he’s shutting it down via y’alls second favorite app.

“normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative [sic] gossip,” he wrote.

“those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im [sic] not seeing anyone. lol.”

Oh yeah, the LOL afterwards burns, don’t it Lena?

Anyway, cool, I guess? I’m not really vested in Dunham or a person who dated her for a number of years, despite the aggressively ignorant, racist and all around dumb dumb comments she made during that time.

 
