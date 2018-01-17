Jack Antonoff is not dating Lorde, OK!?

The dude from "Bleachers" would like to make some clarifications.

As you know, Jack Antonoff and one of y’alls problematic faves, Lena Dunham — I mean, damn, at this point does she still have faves? — broke up. Since then, rumors have been ablaze that Antonoff had moved on with Lorde. Now, he’s shutting it down via y’alls second favorite app.

normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018

“normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative [sic] gossip,” he wrote.

“those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im [sic] not seeing anyone. lol.”

Oh yeah, the LOL afterwards burns, don’t it Lena?

Anyway, cool, I guess? I’m not really vested in Dunham or a person who dated her for a number of years, despite the aggressively ignorant, racist and all around dumb dumb comments she made during that time.