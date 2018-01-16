January Jones has a new and frankly very surprising beau.

The “Mad Men” alum is reportedly dating Nick Viall — a man that our close friend calls “a feat of artificial intelligence, successfully engineered to be boring and appreciate mirrors.” Traditionally, you may know him as the “Bachelor” that had the nerve to reject Rachel Lindsay on the 21st season of the series.

The couple got together after she admitted on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that she’s a huge fan of “The Bachelor.” True love, am I right?

“You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag, but that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe,” Jones said on the show. Way to neg him, girl!

A source tells Page Six that the pair has been dating for about two months. “She went on ‘The Late Show’ in ­mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him,” says the source.

“She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They’ve been seeing each other since.” Romance!

Good luck, I guess? I mean, whatever makes y’all happy.