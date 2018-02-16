The surprising reason behind Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's split

Just when we were thinking about how cute of a couple they were, Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux announced their split. Aw, man.

In a statement released Thursday, Aniston and Theroux said that the decision “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”

In fact, the statement — provided by Aniston’s longtime publicist Stephen Huvane — appears to be the former couple’s attempt to get ahead of the story, “in an effort to reduce any further speculation.”

Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.

Aniston and Theroux also said they’re just "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

The couple were engaged in August 2012 and married in August 2015.

It is my greatest hope that Aniston doesn’t fall into Brad Pitt’s Frank Ocean loving arms now. We don’t really need a rehash of the early aughts now, do we? I mean, the clothes were already so bad and Paris Hilton was more famous than Kim Kardashian, so.