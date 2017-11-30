Home
 
It's official: Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are back on

This is good. This is very good.
Chris Evans Gited Premiere Jenny Slate
Chris Evans with Jenny Slate. Photo: Getty Images

Today, People confirmed news that approximately 10% of very passionate Americans care very deeply about: Actors Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are officially on again.

The couple, who had previously split in February after a year of dating, have been spotted in each other’s company frequently in the past few months. They have also both engaged in some Twitter flirting — the intensity of which could only be matched between strangers in the heyday of AOL chatrooms — and Slate has made various references to a mysterious “boyfriend” on the app.

The magazine reports that Slate, 35, was spotted helping Evans, 36, hunt for a new apartment in Tribeca earlier this week, as he prepares for his role in a new play, “Lobby Hero.” A witness says they looked happy, and noted that the on-again couple appeared “very much back together.”

You know what we say: the couple that says really nice things in the media about each other together, stays together. Then breaks up. Then gets back together again.

Mazel, you crazy kids — er — full grown human beings.

 
 
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : November 30, 2017
Tags:Jenny SlateChris EvansCelebrity Couples
 
