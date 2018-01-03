Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby #5

Chip and Joanna Gaines, doing the most. Getty

Chip and Joanna Gaines — the “Fixer Upper” couple that spent the last few months convincing us that their marriage was the real thing, for some reason — are expecting a fifth child together. Five children. Can you imagine?

After teasing the news via Twitter and Instagram, as you do in this thirsty ass social media age, the Gaines confirmed the pregnancy with a picture of their um, “matching” baby bumps. I’ll just assume that Chip's "baby" is made out of food remants and excessive gas. He looks the type.

The couple already has four children: Drake, 12; Ella, 11; Duke, 9; and Emmie Kay, 7. This is their first child since beginning their “Fixer Upper” dynasty — could it be this is why they’re quitting the show?

Anyway, congratulations!