Joaquin Phoenix spotted as Joker inside Brooklyn subway station.

New footage has emerged showing Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker smoking a cigarette while walking away from a chaotic scene as police are seen rushing in.

Celebrity paparazzi site Hollywood Pipeline posted footage of Phoenix, 43, dressed as Arthur Fleck, walking away from something that has happened inside the subway station while police are running toward the train.

While details are unclear of what’s happening in the scene, commenters on YouTube were quick to point out a clue that may provide insight that this scene will be done in slow motion.

YouTube user Nicklaus Pangilinan notes that a member of the film crew says “40 frames” before the scene begins. He mentions that this means that the camera is recording at 40 frames per second and that when its played back at the normal film speed of 24 frames per second, it will be in slow motion. If this assessment is accurate, in the final edit, we’ll see the Joker walk away lighting his cigarette in slow motion.

In the scene, one of the Gotham police officers trips and falls, but we’re not sure if it was intentional. If it was, it will all look amazing in slow-mo.

It’s not clear which subway station Joaquin Phoenix was spotted filming, but one person in the comments section mentions that the scene appears to have been shot inside the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station.

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker in Brooklyn subway station

The new Joaquin Phoenix video appears to fit other recently leaked images of the actor filming at a Brooklyn subway station. A previous set of images and video from DC’s Joker reveal a sequence show Phoenix as the Joker running to the subway while people wearing clown masks wait for him. It’s not clear if the two related scenes are directly connected to each other, but they do provide some insight into action taking place at train stations in New York City.

Joaquin Phoenix spotted filming in Brooklyn

In late September, Joaquin Phoenix was spotted filming a scene as the Joker in Brooklyn. In that scene, we see the Joker inside a phone booth making a call.

Joker 2019 film release date

If you’re wondering when the new Joker film will hit theaters, you’re going to have to wait a year. The new Joker film is expected to premiere on October 4, 2019.