Joe Jackson, father of Michael and Janet, dead at 89

Did Joe Jackson die?

Joe Jackson, the father of the late Michael Jackson died Wednesday morning, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the family told TMZ that Joe Jackson passed away around 3:30 a.m. in Los Angeles. On Monday, Metro reported Monday that Joe Jackson had been battling terminal cancer and had been hospitalized with his family near. TMZ reports that Joe Jackson's wife Katherine and some of his grandchildren had been by his bedside.

Days before Joe Jackson's death, his son Jermaine was able to notice his father didn't have much longer to live. "He’s very, very frail, he doesn’t have long. The family needs to be by his bedside — that’s our only intention in his final days," Jackson told the Daily Mail.

On June 24, it appeared that Joe Jackson took to Twitter to share a message letting everyone know his health was fading away. "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes," the Joe Jackson Twitter account posted with a photo of Joe Jackson standing in front of a sunset.

Despite the fact that the tweet was from Joe Jackson's verified Twitter account, his granddaughter Paris Jackson took to Twitter to say that Joe Jackson did not post that message himself, claiming someone took advantage of her grandfather's Twitter account.

"This is a beautiful tweet. Though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. My grandfather did not tweet this.I’mm not sure if he’s ever used this account, she wrote in a tweet responding to fans.

this is a beautiful tweet. though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. my grandfather did not tweet this. i’m not sure if he’s ever used this account. https://t.co/KU6jikCD7G — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 25, 2018

Joe Jackson had been battling health issues for several years. In 2015, the Jackson family patriarch suffered a stroke and three heart attacks. Jackson received a pacemaker and appeared to recover. In 2016 it was reported that he was hospitalized after coming down with a high fever, but the cause of it was never determined.

Joe Jackson leaves behind his wife Katherine, sons Jermaine Jackson, Randy Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Marlon Jackson Tito Jackson, Brandon Jackson and daughters Janet Jackson, LaToya Jackson, Rebbie Jackson and Joh’Vonnie Jackson who is reportedly the half-sister to the Jackson children.

"We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family. Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom," a Jackson family representative said to TMZ in a statement.

Joe Jackson was 89.

Twitter reacts to Joe Jackson passing

No matter what you think about Joe Jackson, remember this will always be his Legacy #RIPJoeJackson pic.twitter.com/LYvEAD1Tbp — wea64 (@triplec64) June 27, 2018

Rest in Peace Joe Jackson ❤

Without you music wouldn't be the same, you raised one of the most famous music families in the world and gave us legends such as Michael and Janet.

Thank you.#RIPJoeJackson pic.twitter.com/tBICPchuOO — $WIFT (@GMJHDvideos) June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson gave us Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and the Jackson 5. #RIPJoeJackson



In 1991, the Jackson family celebrated the first Joe Jackson Day. pic.twitter.com/L1KCNbHAUQ — Janet Jackson Fans (@JanetFanz) June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson and his family have been responsible for BILLIONS of dollars going through the American economy. His children have brought joy and entertain into homes all over the world - from London to Lahore, from Moscow to Mogadishu.



All from Gary, Indiana#RIPJoeJackson — Samar @TheMJAP (@TheMJAP) June 27, 2018