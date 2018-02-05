John Stamos got married over the weekend

Say farewell to your dreams: John Stamos married his pregnant fiancee, Caitlin McHugh, over the weekend. In the words of an Olsen twin circa “Full House” times, you got it, dude!

Us Weekly reports that the couple tied the knot on Saturday at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California, before celebrating at Stamos’ home.

Stamos, 54, and McHugh, 31, announced their engagement in October with an Instagram post. “I asked… she said yes! … And we lived happily ever after,” he wrote. Which is cheesy but if you think about it, cheese is delicious, so it’s fine.

In December, they announced they were expecting a bundle of so-called joy on the cover of People. “We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely,” he told the magazine. “So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family.’” Sure!

Congratulations and stuff, Uncle Jesse and Uncle Jesse’s bride.