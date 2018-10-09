Kanye West will have lunch with Trump this week

Kanye West and Trump will meet on Thursday, the White House confirmed this morning.

In June, Kim Kardashian met with Trump to advocate for Alice Marie Johnson’s release. Johnson had been serving life for a first-offense drug crime since the 1990s, and the president commuted the woman’s sentence shortly after Kardashian's visit.

The beauty mogul traveled to the White House again last month to speak to officials about prison reform and the case of 30-year-old Chris Young. For almost a decade, he’s served a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

This is the first time Kardashian's husband is meeting with Trump since the New York businessman became President. West, though, did visit him at Trump Tower in December 2016, after being released from the hospital (the musician/designer was admitted for severe exhaustion and also underwent a psychiatric evaluation while there).

"Just friends. Just friends—and he’s a good man," Trump told reporters who asked about the purpose of their meeting. "We’ve been friends for a long time."

Kanye West and Trump have spoken fondly of each other ever since.

Kanye West and Trump meeting: What to expect

"Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday.

According to The New York Times, West will meet with Kushner, the president's senior advisor and son-in-law, before his lunch with Trump.

The topics of conversation planned for the Kanye West and Trump meeting reportedly include "manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago."

Kanye West and Trump share dragon energy

"There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, 'How could you like Trump? He’s racist,'" West proclaimed in a pro-Trump speech on September 29 during SNL’s season 44 premiere . "Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago."

Amid backlash, West has since deleted his social pages (though we’re sure he’ll be back soon).

In August West took to Twitter, calling Trump his "brother" and saying the two share "dragon energy." He then followed up a series of posts with, "my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself." (No one loves Kanye as much as Kanye.)

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

"In this world that we live in there's two main motivating forces — and I tweet about it all the time — it’s love or fear," the rapper said earlier that month on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"Everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me, and then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over, I’d get kicked out of the black community..." he continued in regards to uproar about his political views. "It took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the [MAGA] hat no matter what the consequences were, and what it represented to me is not about policies … it represented overcoming fear."

West has been vocal about his support of Trump for a while now, and his praise has only gotten louder.

"I told y'all I didn't vote, right?" Kanye said at a concert back in November 2016. "But if I would've voted, I would've voted for Trump."