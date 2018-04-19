Home
 
Kanye West is back on Twitter and giving actually good advice

Known for being brash and egotistical, Kanye West seems to have mellowed into an almost Buddhist zen and is sharing life and career advice on Twitter.
By
Eva Kis
 Published : April 19, 2018
People pass a giant inflatable face of Kanye West on the first day of the Bestival festival being held at the Lulworth Estate on Sept. 7, 2017 in Dorset, England.
Kanye West is back on Twitter, and while that’s usually cause to hide your children and wives, it seems we’re dealing with a brand new Yeezy.

Whether it’s fatherhood — he and Kim Kardashian West welcomed their third child via surrogate in January 2018 — or Kendrick Lamar out there winning a Pulitzer Prize for music, Kanye is a new man.

He’s ditched his insecure egotism — you know, the kind that makes you publicly embarrass Taylor Swift to protest the VMAs for not giving Beyonce the Best Female Video Moonman — and tapped into some hard-won inner peace. Kanye West would like the internet to know that we can all be Pablo.

After getting a personal welcome back from Twitter founder @jack on April 13, Kanye has taken up a campaign of championing creativity without boundaries:

He’s also dropping some practical life advice to help you reach this new plane of existence he’s discovered.

On April 18, Kanye revealed that what he’s actually doing is writing a book in real time, which should mean these ideas will get a little more down to Earth. Or maybe not! Why mess with success, right?

 
Tags:CelebritiesKanye WestKim KardashianTaylor SwiftTwitter
 
