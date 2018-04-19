Kanye West is back on Twitter and giving actually good advice

Known for being brash and egotistical, Kanye West seems to have mellowed into an almost Buddhist zen and is sharing life and career advice on Twitter.

People pass a giant inflatable face of Kanye West on the first day of the Bestival festival being held at the Lulworth Estate on Sept. 7, 2017 in Dorset, England.

Kanye West is back on Twitter, and while that’s usually cause to hide your children and wives, it seems we’re dealing with a brand new Yeezy.

today will be the greatest day so far. Life keeps getting better and better. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Whether it’s fatherhood — he and Kim Kardashian West welcomed their third child via surrogate in January 2018 — or Kendrick Lamar out there winning a Pulitzer Prize for music, Kanye is a new man.

He’s ditched his insecure egotism — you know, the kind that makes you publicly embarrass Taylor Swift to protest the VMAs for not giving Beyonce the Best Female Video Moonman — and tapped into some hard-won inner peace. Kanye West would like the internet to know that we can all be Pablo.

After getting a personal welcome back from Twitter founder @jack on April 13, Kanye has taken up a campaign of championing creativity without boundaries:

Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018 You have to protect your ability to create at all cost — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018 try to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018 when you first wake up don't hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It's better than any movie. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018 I don't believe in the concept of an enemy. We have been conditioned to always be in competition. Stop looking for something to beat and just be. You don't have to do all the work. Once you start moving in love the universe will assist you. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018 don't trade your authenticity for approval — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

He’s also dropping some practical life advice to help you reach this new plane of existence he’s discovered.

Be here now. Be in the moment. The now is the greatest moment of our lives and it just keeps getting better. The bad parts the boring parts the parts with high anxiety. Embrace every moment for its greatness. This is life. This is the greatest movie we will ever see. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018 You have the best ideas. Other people's opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018 if you wanna see the true character of person watch the way they treat someone who can't do anything for them. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018 just stop lying about shit. Just stop lying. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

On April 18, Kanye revealed that what he’s actually doing is writing a book in real time, which should mean these ideas will get a little more down to Earth. Or maybe not! Why mess with success, right?