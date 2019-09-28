Kanye West Jesus is King tracklist photo shows Bible turned to Psalm 57

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Kanye West’s new album Jesus is King. On Friday, there was a free Kanye West concert in Detroit, where the rapper put on a surprise performance at the Fox Theatre. The surprise free Kanye West concert was called “Jesus is King: A Kanye West Experience.” and he performed new music from his latest album Jesus Is King.

This was the second free Kanye West concert in Detroit on Friday. Earlier, Kanye West held a Sunday Service performance at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre where he reportedly performed religious versions of Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” and “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman. He also performed his song “Ultralight Beam,” and “Sweet Thing” by Rufus & Chaka Khan.

Kanye West Jesus is King Album

There’s been a lot of talk recently about the release of Kanye West’s ninth studio album titled Jesus Is King. We’re not sure if there are any features or special guests on the album, but Kanye West shared what appears to be a tracklist for the forthcoming album Jesus King on his official website.

Jesus Is King tracklist

Kanye West’s new project Jesus Is King has 12 tracks and has a release date of September 27, but the album has yet to be available to the public.

Jesus Is King original tracklist:

1. Clade

2. Garden

3. Selah

4. God Is

5. Baptized

6. Sierra Canyon

7. Hands On

8. Wake The Dead

9. Water

10. Through The Valley

11. Sunday

12. Sweet Jesus

Jesus Is King release date UPDATE

The official Jesus Is King release date was set to be September 27 at 8 p.m. but it did not happen.

According to the music website DJ Booth, a representative from Universal Music Group and a member of Kanye West’s management team confirmed that the album was not released on September 27, despite what was written on the Jesus Is King track listing on Kanye West’s website.

What makes this more confusing is that Kim Kardashian tweeted a photo of an updated Jesus Is King tracklist with 10 songs on it.

Here's the alleged updated Jesus Is King tracklist from Kim Kardashian:

1. Up From The Ashes

2. Follow God

3. On God

4. Water

5. Sunday

6. LA Monster

7. New Body

8. Use The Gospel

9. Hands On

10. Selah

Kanye West Jesus Is King tracklist photo with bible turned to Psalm 57

Fans who saw the Jesus Is King tracklist photo noticed a bible on the table turned to Psalm, chapter 57.

Psalm 57 from the King James Version (KJV) of the Bible is as follows:

While its not clear if he was actually praying or reading Psalm 57 before he snapped the photo of the tracklist for Jesus Is King, or if he just opened the Bible to a random page just to have it in the shot, showing a bible verse is enough to keep diehard Kanye West trying to translate the Bible chapter to see how it relates to Mr. West and his forthcoming album.