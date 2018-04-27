Don't know what to get your crazy friend who has everything? Try a framed Kanye West tweet

Did you love the past week of crazy Kanye West tweets, but thought it would've been better if it were on your wall? Or: Would you print out more of Kanye's tweets if only you didn't have to deal with the hassle of framing? Well, it is your lucky, crazy day.

A small shop within the online store Fancy — the best online store to share a name with a Reba McEntire song — is offering a series of framed Kanye tweets. For $49, you get a print of Kanye's Feb. 12, 2016 missive, "Shut the fuck up and enjoy the greatness" or 2010's "My favorite unit of measurement is a 'shit load'," framed in Trumpian gold. Heck, at that price, why not buy a few sets, and they can hang all over your apartment like the random scribblings of an asylum-confined you.

OK, maybe the Kanye West tweets aren't that crazy, and we're just viewing this through the lens of West's wild pro-Trump tweetstorms this week, which riled the internet on both sides of the political aisle, seeming just about as plausible as anything else these days.

What did Kanye West tweets say recently?

In sum: West tweeted out that "the mob" couldn't stop him from loving Donald Trump; the president thanked him on Twitter; West tweeted a photo of his Trump-signed #MAGA hat and criticized Obama; a plethora of "alt-right" figures with anti-Semitic and racist views retweeted West many times; everyone thought West was being seduced to the dark side or that conservativism was taking over America, depending on your point of view; and somewhere in there, West promoted nine videos by "Dilbert" creator and problematic men's-rights activist Scott Adams, who believes Kanye West is proof racism doesn't exist, and —

Did we mention Kanye West has a Twitter account again?

After going off the platform in May 2017, following the cancellation of his tour and a hospitalization, West returned to Twitter on April 16 with the announcement that he would be writing a book.

"oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time," he tweeted on Apr. 18. "No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive."

"I will work on this 'book' when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn't like how much I used the word I so I changed the I's to We's."

So far, none of these Kanye West tweets are available for purchase pre-framed. So far.