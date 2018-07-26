It's worth taking a minute to check out Karlie Kloss' engagement ring

Warning: You won't be able to look away.

After six years of dating, Josh Kushner — the younger brother of Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner — proposed to his supermodel girlfriend, Karlie Kloss, and the ring is so spectacular that it deserves its own name: The Karlie Kloss engagement ring, perhaps. Or, maybe, Carats with a "K" — because it’s surely made of many.

Can we name our rings like we name our cars?

Karlie Kloss, Josh Kushner engagement

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the Karlie Kloss, Josh Kushner engagement happened a few weeks back despite the fact that they announced the news to the public July 24.

"He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York," the source said.

The source added, "They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together."

"I love you more than I have words to express," Kloss, who turns 26 on August 3, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. "Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

If you don’t know much about Kushner, he’s a 33-year-old venture capitalist who's been referred to as the "anti-Jared."

Kushner wrote a single (but significant) word on his own Instagram photo announcing their engagement: "fiancée."

Without further adieu: The Karlie Kloss engagement ring

The Karlie Kloss engagement ring made its Instagram debut soon after Kloss and Kushner made their official announcements about taking that next step towards marriage.

Here's a screenshot of Kloss' Instagram story:

Then, she posted a photo of the ring on Twitter, writing, "Thank you ALL for your sweet wishes! So happy to share this news with you, I am feeling like the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love and support, it truly means the world to me."

Thank you ALL for your sweet wishes! ❤️🤗 So happy to share this news with you, I am feeling like the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love and support, it truly means the world to me. pic.twitter.com/ZvkRaFufUD — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) July 25, 2018

That rock is almost the width of her ring finger, in case you can't tell.

Whatever you're calling it — the Karlie Kloss engagement ring, Carats with a "K" or, maybe, Killer Diamond (because that's what it is) — we applaud Kushner for his impeccable taste.