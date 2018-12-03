Celebrities

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and others at Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show

All eyes were on Kim and Kanye.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 03, 2018 Updated : December 03, 2018
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show 14 Pictures
  • 1/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    1/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 

    Getty Images 

  • 2/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    21 Savage Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    2/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    21 Savage

    Getty Images 

  • 3/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Tracee Ellis Ross Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    3/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Tracee Ellis Ross 

    Getty Images 

  • 4/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Blake Lively Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    4/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Blake Lively

    Getty Images 

  • 5/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Lupita Nyong'o Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    5/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Lupita Nyong'o 

    Getty Images 

  • 6/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Alexander Wang Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    6/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Alexander Wang

    Getty Images 

  • 7/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Lala Anthony Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    7/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Lala Anthony

    Getty Images 

  • 8/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Winnie Harlow Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    8/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Winnie Harlow

    Getty Images 

  • 9/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Daniela Braga Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    9/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Daniela Braga

    Getty Images 

  • 10/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Paris Jackson Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    10/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Paris Jackson

    Getty Images 

  • 11/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Teyana Taylor Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    11/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Teyana Taylor 

    Getty Images 

  • 12/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Young Thug and 2 Chainz Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    12/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Young Thug and 2 Chainz

    Getty Images 

  • 13/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Mary J Blige Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    13/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Mary J. Blige

    Getty Images 

  • 14/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show
    14/14

    Versace pre-fall 2019 Fashion Show

    Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger 

    Getty Images 

    • Back to top Close

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and other big name celebrities attended the pre-fall 2019 Versace fashion show at the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted together at the event and posed for photos on the red carpet. According to Vogue, this was the first public appearance by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in months and the two made sure they were noticed at the event.

Kim Kardashian rocked a silver Versace dress with a deep plunging neckline while husband Kanye West kept it cozy in a long trench coat with sweatpants and a custom pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s sneakers. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Versace Fashion show

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spotted at Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show in NYC.

 

Kim and Kanye strike a pose

As photographers snapped pictures of Kim and Kanye at the Versace event, Kanye West decided to stick out his tongue while holding up both middle fingers. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spotted together at Versace show

The Versace pre-fall 2019 runway event was not about Kim and Kanye. It was a big deal for the Italian fashion house, as it was the first time Versace a Versace show was held in New York City.

Click through the gallery to see who attended the Versace pre-fall 2019 runway event and watch the video below to check out the pre-fall 2019 Versace fashion show. 

