PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and others at Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and other big name celebrities attended the pre-fall 2019 Versace fashion show at the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted together at the event and posed for photos on the red carpet. According to Vogue, this was the first public appearance by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in months and the two made sure they were noticed at the event.

Kim Kardashian rocked a silver Versace dress with a deep plunging neckline while husband Kanye West kept it cozy in a long trench coat with sweatpants and a custom pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s sneakers.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Versace Fashion show

Kim and Kanye strike a pose

As photographers snapped pictures of Kim and Kanye at the Versace event, Kanye West decided to stick out his tongue while holding up both middle fingers.

The Versace pre-fall 2019 runway event was not about Kim and Kanye. It was a big deal for the Italian fashion house, as it was the first time Versace a Versace show was held in New York City.

Click through the gallery to see who attended the Versace pre-fall 2019 runway event and watch the video below to check out the pre-fall 2019 Versace fashion show.