PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and others at Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show
All eyes were on Kim and Kanye.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 03, 2018 Updated : December 03, 2018
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Getty Images
21 Savage
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Getty Images
Blake Lively
Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Getty Images
Alexander Wang
Getty Images
Lala Anthony
Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Getty Images
Daniela Braga
Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Getty Images
Teyana Taylor
Getty Images
Young Thug and 2 Chainz
Getty Images
Mary J. Blige
Getty Images
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger
Getty Images
On Sunday, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and other big name celebrities attended the pre-fall 2019 Versace fashion show at the American Stock Exchange in New York City.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted together at the event and posed for photos on the red carpet. According to Vogue, this was the first public appearance by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in months and the two made sure they were noticed at the event.
Kim Kardashian rocked a silver Versace dress with a deep plunging neckline while husband Kanye West kept it cozy in a long trench coat with sweatpants and a custom pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700s sneakers.
As photographers snapped pictures of Kim and Kanye at the Versace event, Kanye West decided to stick out his tongue while holding up both middle fingers.
The Versace pre-fall 2019 runway event was not about Kim and Kanye. It was a big deal for the Italian fashion house, as it was the first time Versace a Versace show was held in New York City.
Click through the gallery to see who attended the Versace pre-fall 2019 runway event and watch the video below to check out the pre-fall 2019 Versace fashion show.