Kim Kardashian West opens up about Saint West's 'scary' hospitalization

It was a terrifying New Year’s for Kim Kardashian West. No, not because of the chilling thoughts of her sisters’ spawn, but because Saint West — number one cutest baby alive — was hospitalized for pneumonia.

The 2-year-old recently spent three nights in the hospital — and Kardashian West calls the experience “so scary.”

“My precious baby boy is so strong!,” she wrote. “After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all!”

The 37-year-old says Saint is all better now, calling the little love muffin “so resilient” and using the mixed baby angel emoji. Legitimately appropriate!

TMZ reported earlier that Saint had been taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday. Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, were both reportedly with the boy has he was hospitalized, sharing overnight duties. You know, like parents do.

Because after all, celebrities are just like us. Just way richer and more removed from the realities of everyday life.

But otherwise, it's basically exactly the same.