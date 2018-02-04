Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl: 'I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark'

The 20-year-old reality star announced her daughter's birth on Instagram on Sunday.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl, the reality star announced Sunday on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, 20, confirmed both her pregnancy and the baby's birth, which came after months of speculation that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Travis Scott, the Daily Mail reported. The "beautiful and healthy" baby girl arrived on Thursday, Feb. 1, Jenner said.

In her Instagram post announcing the baby girl's arrival, Kylie Jenner apologized for keeping her fans "in the dark," but said she did so to protect herself and her unborn child from unwanted stress.

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Jenner wrote. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how."

Despite her concerns over stress, Jenner said pregnancy "has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life."

Jenner shared a video on social media giving fans "a little glimpse of the last 9 months..." The video showed sonograms of the baby, shots of Kylie with a baby bump and scenes from the day she gave birth. Perhaps most importantly, the video shows Kylie's baby girl.

here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months.. ♥️ https://t.co/dkRKkcxwsS — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 4, 2018

Read Kylie's birth announcement in full, below: