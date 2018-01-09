Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff broke up, and we can think of a million reasons why

Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

Actress Lena Dunham (L) and musician Jack Antonoff (R) attend the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty

After five years of dating, Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have broken up. Color us not surprised!

Sources tell People that the split was amicable. The “Girls” creator and the Bleachers frontman met on a blind date, set up by Antonoff’s sister, designer Rachel Antonoff, and comedian Mike Birbiglia in 2012.

Before splitting, they both appeared to be toying with the idea of marriage, with Dunham, 31, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2015, “I mean, we own a dog together. We own a home together, btu the marriage thing is a big deal.”

Antonoff, 33, told New York Magazine that marriage “seems like the most fun thing in the world,” but also, “It’s hard to imagine when the right time is, because things are so crazy at the moment.”

That’s all well and good, but I can think of pleeeeeenty of different reasons why the professionally problematic Dunham and Antonoff opted to settle comfortably into the town of Splitsville, USA. Take a walk with me down memory lane, won't you?

1. That time she compared Gawker and Jezebel to having an abusive husband. Like, what?

247. That time she defended an alleged rapist, Murray Miller, because he’s her friend, and victim blamed Aurora Perrineau.

3,903. That time she said, out loud, “I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had,” to prove how cool and understanding she is.

40,198. That time she got mad that Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t want to throw a bone in her at the Met Gala.

592,391. That time she compared Bill Cosby’s rape scandal to the Holocaust, because humor!

1,000,000. That time Dunham told Antonoff, “No one would be calling me a racist if they knew how badly I wanted to f— Drake," and he responded, "Don't say that in public” — but she still made it anecdotal to prove how "much" she's "grown."

So, yeah. Sounds about right.