There will soon be another little Lin-Manuel Miranda in the world

Everyone’s favorite dude, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and his wife Vanessa Nadal are expecting a second child. Hooray.

The couple went old school in announcing the news. Miranda and Nadal attended London Evening Standard Theater awards on Sunday, looking sharp — with Nadal very clearly pregnant. Or perhaps, very clearly, have eaten a very large meal. A burrito, per chance.

Miranda confirmed the pregnancy on Twitter, with a sharp and timely — and simple — ”Oh hell yeah.”

Oh hell yeah. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 3, 2017

Apparently, their three-year-old son, Sebastian, can’t wait to be a big brother. “He is so impatient for it,” Manuel wrote on his Twitter. “Once, mid-tantrum, he cried, ‘When is mommy gonna HAAAATCH…” Cute.

He is so impatient for it. Once, mid-tantrum, he cried, "When is mommy gonna HAAAATCH..." https://t.co/QdJ8Ck3V1w — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 4, 2017

Congratulations on bringing yet another child into these troubled times.