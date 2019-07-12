PHOTOS: Beyonce, Blue Ivy dazzle red carpet at 'The Lion King' world premiere

Beyoncé, Donald Glover, and other star walked down the red carpet to attend the world premiere of Disney’s "The Lion King" in Los Angeles.

Disney’s "The Lion King" 2019 is a live-action CGI remake of the classic 1994 animated classic.

In the 2019 "The Lion King" remake, actor Donald Glover is the voice of grown-up Simba and the voice of Nala is played by Beyoncé. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor portrays Scar, and Seth Rogen is the voice of Pumbaa. Legendary actor James Earl Jones returns to “The Lion King” as the voice of Mustafa.

"The Lion King" 2019 hits theaters July 18.

"The Lion King" 2019 trailer

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Lion King world premiere

Beyoncé and her beautiful daughter Blue Ivy stole the show and dazzled the red carpet at the world premiere of the highly anticipated remake of “The Lion King.”

The mommy and daughter duo were both rocking tuxedo dresses from Alexander McQueen.

While Beyoncé and Blue Ivy stole the show during "The Lion King" premiere, other stars brought their A-game when it came to their red carpet looks.

Check out some of the best looks from the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles.

