Everything to know about Mac Miller's benefit concert this Halloween

Rapper Mac Miller died after an apparent overdose on September 7. A vigil was held a few days later in Pittsburgh’s Frick Park — or Blue Slide Park, the park he named his 2011 album after. Now, his family has organized a Mac Miller benefit concert to raise money for the newly developed fund bearing his name.

Like the vigil, this concert will be open to the public.

One vigil attendee, Rico Galassi, tells us that the event was somber at first but turned into a night of music and remembrance that was a "truly awesome" experience. "We had our time to mourn, take it all in, and then we all had fun. The sun set, everyone had candles and the park lit up, almost like daytime."

Miller's former girlfriend, Ariana Grande, wrote a raw message on Instagram a week after his passing: "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."

"What I liked about Mac’s music is that it was relatable for anyone who is a millennial," a Metro staffer said of the late rapper. "He spoke about things that you might’ve not went through but knew someone who was. He was open about his life and the struggles that we all deal with in one way or another. Also his music was fun to listen to. There’s rarely any skips on his projects."

"I think I’ll remember him for K.I.D.S. and Best Day Ever. Those were the two projects that introduced me to Mac," the staffer added.

Proceeds from the Mac Miller benefit concert will go to the Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF), established in association with The Pittsburgh Foundation. According to a news release, the fund strives to further Miller’s vision of supporting kids who want to explore the world of music.

"The Mac Miller Circles Fund will provide programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building," reads the Pittsburgh Foundation website.

Here’s everything to know about the Mac Miller benefit concert.

Mac Miller benefit concert: Time, date, location

The Mac Miller benefit concert will take place this Halloween, October 31, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. According to the Greek Theatre website, performances begin at 6:30 p.m. PDT and doors open at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

It’s expected to end around 10:00 p.m. PDT.

Metro has reached out to concert organizers for potential live stream information.

Mac Miller benefit concert: Tickets

You can buy tickets for the Mac Miller benefit concert on Ticketmaster.

According to the Greek Theatre website, ticket prices range between $39.50 and $500.00 (plus fees). Greek Theatre is also selling parking passes for the concert.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (that's 1:00 p.m. ET).

No one under the age of 2 is permitted.

Mac Miller benefit concert: Performances

The lineup for this concert includes many stars like Action Bronson, Chance the Rapper and Schoolboy Q.

Other famous faces reportedly include Anderson Paak, Dylan Reynolds, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, John Mayer, Miguel, SZA, Travis Scott and Ty Dolla $ign.

"The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life," Miller’s mom, Karen Meyers, said in a statement. "His Father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision."