Sure: Mama June is off the market

The 38-year-old opens up about her (scripted) romance, just in time for the premiere of "From Not to Hot."

Mama June has a real life boyfriend — but she can’t tell you about him until the premiere of the second season of “From Not to Hot.” OK!

Mama June and Alana — the artist formerly known as Honey Boo Boo — sat down with Extra to talk about Mama’s new scripted romance.

“We met through some mutual friends at a bingo place,” she says. “I was sweating him.

“I was kind of took back,” she continues. “He just walked in and it was like, ‘Damn, I want to talk to him!’” Sure!

Rumors have apparently been swirling (no they haven’t) that the 38-year-old is already engaged, but Mama June — Mama? June? The Moms? — denies that her new beau has put a ring on it.

“For the first time, I don’t know,” she says about the possibility of marriage. “He’s a great guy and I love what we have going on right now and we don’t have any expectations.”

I hope this mystery man is like, Aaron Carter or somebody. He is single, after all!

Anyway, “From Not to Hot” premieres January 12 on WeTV.