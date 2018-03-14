Home
 
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and more stars taking on inclusion riders

Hollywood is taking a page from Frances McDormand's Oscars speech.
By
Matt Juul
 Published : March 14, 2018 | Updated : March 14, 2018
Matt Damon Ben Affleck inclusion riders
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are offering their support for inclusion riders. Photo by Getty Images

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck made headlines this week when their production company Pearl Street Films announced that it would be adopting inclusion riders for all their projects going forward.

The concept focuses on diversity and centers around actors, directors and other Hollywood stars demanding in their contracts that all positions, both on and off screen, include a diverse set of hires. Actress Frances McDormand popularized the idea while talking about it during her Oscars acceptance speech for Best Actress at the 90th Academy Awards.

Damon and Affleck aren't the only ones who are taking on inclusion riders, as a slew of A-listers have answered McDormand's call for more diversity in the film industry.

Here are a few other big names who've pledged their support for the concept.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and more stars adopting inclusion riders

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Fanshen Cox DiGiovani, the head of strategic outreach for Damon and Affleck's Pearl Street Films, announced the company's support for inclusion riders in a post on Twitter.

Michael B. Jordan

The "Black Panther" star said he's behind inclusion riders in a post shared on his Instagram account.

Paul Feig

The famed director is getting behind the movement too, according to a tweet shared on his account this week.

Brie Larson

The "Captain Marvel" star announced her support for inclusion riders on social media as well.

inclusion riders oscars

 
