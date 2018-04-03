Home
 
Matt Damon had a crappy Easter with Chris Hemsworth

Literally. It was a little bit gross. But probably a lot a bit fun.
By
Matt Juul
 Published : April 03, 2018 | Updated : April 03, 2018
Matt Damon Chris Hemsworth
Matt Damon spent Easter weekend with Chris Hemsworth. Photo by Getty Images

Matt Damon isn't moving to Australia, but he has been spending a lot time in the Land Down Under thanks to his pal Chris Hemsworth.

Over the weekend, the Boston-bred actor was spotted enjoying the Easter holiday with his wife and daughter on the continent along with the Aussie Thor star and his wife Elsa Pataky and their kids. While it seems like the group had some fun during their time together, Damon didn't walk away from the trip unscathed.

According to photos that've been making the rounds online, it looks like Damon got pooped on by a bird during his time in Australia.

As expected, social media users have been poking fun at the actor over his vacation woes.

Matt Damon spent Easter weekend with Chris Hemsworth

Aside from the crappy moment, Damon and his family seemed to have a good time in Australia with Hemsworth and company. The Marvel movie star and Pataky shared a few photos on social media of the crew hanging out together and enjoying themselves at Bluesfest in Byron Bay.

 
