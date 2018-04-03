Matt Damon had a crappy Easter with Chris Hemsworth

Literally. It was a little bit gross. But probably a lot a bit fun.

Matt Damon isn't moving to Australia, but he has been spending a lot time in the Land Down Under thanks to his pal Chris Hemsworth.

Over the weekend, the Boston-bred actor was spotted enjoying the Easter holiday with his wife and daughter on the continent along with the Aussie Thor star and his wife Elsa Pataky and their kids. While it seems like the group had some fun during their time together, Damon didn't walk away from the trip unscathed.

According to photos that've been making the rounds online, it looks like Damon got pooped on by a bird during his time in Australia.

As expected, social media users have been poking fun at the actor over his vacation woes.

Oops! It doesn’t look good for Matt Damon as he was hit with a bird poop pic.twitter.com/U0wOOA0s08 — Mithrandir Nikolaj  (@NerdCage9) April 2, 2018

So wait. Is the bird hanging out with Chris Hemsworth and decided to poop on Matt Damon? Because that’s a story i would read 💯 #grammar https://t.co/V9YG6Ke7qN — Sara Mickles (@PicklesMickles) April 3, 2018

Aside from the crappy moment, Damon and his family seemed to have a good time in Australia with Hemsworth and company. The Marvel movie star and Pataky shared a few photos on social media of the crew hanging out together and enjoying themselves at Bluesfest in Byron Bay.