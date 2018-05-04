Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Celebrities

Meek Mill, Gucci Mane and Robert Kraft were the real highlight of the Celtics-Sixers game

The internet is obsessed with this unlikely trio.
By
Matt Juul
 Published : May 04, 2018
Meek Mill Robert Kraft Gucci Mane
Meek Mill, Robert Kraft and Gucci Mane hung out at last night's Celtics game. Photo by Getty Images

Game two of the semifinal match-up between the Celtics and the Sixers drew an interesting crowd to the TD Garden on Thursday night, including Robert Kraft, Meek Mill and Gucci Mane.

The unlikely trio was spotted hanging out together courtside as they watched Boston beat Philadelphia 108-103, giving the Celtics a 2-0 lead over the Sixers in the playoff series. While local fans were pretty happy with the outcome, social media users seemed to be obsessed with a photo of the Patriots owner during a conversation with the rappers.

Mane, who rocked a Jaylen Brown jersey at last night's game, can be seen leaning in to chat with Mill as Kraft looks on. The image has quickly become fodder for internet meme makers, as the internet is dying to know what these three were talking about.

Check out a few reactions to the photo below.

RelatedArticles
Lakers fan Ice Cube is pumped to bring BIG3 to Boston 04/19/18
Wahlbergs bring Wahlburgers home to Dorchester 04/20/18

What did Gucci Mane, Meek Mill and Robert Kraft talk about at the Celitcs-Sixers game?

Surprisingly, the 76-year-old Patriots owner has a relationship with both rappers, as Mane performed for New England's Super Bowl after-party and Kraft recently visited Mill prior to his release from prison.

"Every time I see him, I just come away more impressed," Kraft said of Mill during a press coference after his visit. "He’s very intelligent. And makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform."

Robert Kraft Gucci mane Meek Mill

 
Tags:BostonCelebritiesMeek MillPatriotsRobert Kraft
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending

Latest Events

 