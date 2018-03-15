Meghan Markle reportedly kidnapped as part of royal training session

Meghan Markle has been extremely busy lately preparing for the royal wedding as it is only weeks away. Aside from all the wedding planning and organizing, part of the preparation process involved her being kidnapped by elite army forces.

According to British newspaper Daily Express, the 36-year-old bride-to-be spent two days in the English countryside to participate in special training exercises before royal wedding. The Daily Express reports one of the exercises conducted involved a “kidnap and rescue” session.

A former SAS officer told the Daily Express that live ammunition was used during the exercise. Although she was aware that the enemy wasn’t real, the special training exercise was designed to scare her. According to the former SAS officer, they used real gunfire so she fully understands what it sounds like in case she's ever in a real hostage situation. During the exercise, Markle also learned techniques about how to speak and negotiate with potential kidnappers which could be safer than trying to escape.

“She will have been shown how to deal with situations when things go wrong. For example, if her close protection officer gets shot and she has to fend for herself," the former SAS officer told Daily Express.

According to the newspaper, she’s not the only member of the Royal Family who participated in the special exercise. Other members of the Royal Family have taken the training course.

The newspaper notes that one of the reasons Markle has undergone the security training course before marrying Prince Harry is because of recent threats made to her. In February, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a threatening letter and a white powdery substance in the envelope. After analysis of the substance, it was determined to be harmless.

When are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting married?

After Meghan Markle’s intense training session in the English countryside, she can now get back to doing normal things like preparing for her actual wedding day and making accommodations for her friends and family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.