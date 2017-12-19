Meryl Streep reiterates that she didn't know about Harvey Weinstein

Actress Meryl Streep arrives for the premiere of 'The Post' on December 14, 2017, in Washington, DC. Getty.

Meryl Streep would like to remind you: she did not know.

Over the weekend, Rose McGowan took to Twitter to call out “The Post” actress’ perceived hypocrisy when it comes to the disgraced, alleged serial sexual abuser, Harvey Weinstein.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @goldenglobes in a silent protest,” she wrote. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real chance. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.” Marchesa being, of course, is the fashion line helmed by Weinstein’s estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.

McGown deleted the tweet and apologized for the Marchesa comment late Monday, saying “The Marchesa line was beneath me and I’m sorry for that. Seeing that picture of Alyssa Milano with GC has ignited something in me that I can’t quite articulate. There is no map for this road I’m on, I will f—k up.”

In response to her first tweet, though, Streep issued a… very long response via the Huffington Post. Which seems roundabout, but what do I know?

“It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend,” she wrote. “But I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others.

“I wasn’t deliberately silent,” she continues. “I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.”

So to be clear, Streep did not know. Just in case you weren’t convinced by her saying, “I didn’t know” multiple times in rapid succession.

It’s plausible enough. Streep is high enough on the celebrity food chain to not be subject to the kind of abuse endured by the likes of McGowan, Mira Sorvino and more.

But it still sucks.