Meryl Streep is trademarking her name

Pays to be the most celebrated and beloved actress of your time.

Meryl Streep would like to cash in on the luxury of being, well, herself.

“The Post” actress has reportedly filed a trademark to protect her name, according to TMZ. As one does. The site says that the 68-year-old actress filed an application with the U.S. Trademark Office, asking for a monopoly on the use of her name as far as entertainment services, i.e. “live, televised, and movie appearances by a professional actress and entertainer.”

The application also covers public speaking engagements, autograph signings and websites related to motion pictures. Baby girl is getting them coins!

The copyright will essentially act as legal protection so that nobody can use her name to sell anything entertainment related.

Not sure what it’s like to be rich or famous — or important enough to copyright my own name — so can’t tell if this is cool or bonkers. But congrats, maybe?