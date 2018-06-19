Watch: Michael B. Jordan bashes Roseanne Barr at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Michael B. Jordan was always the front runner to win Best Villain at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, but the "Black Panther" actor thought another star should've taken home the prize.

While accepting the honor at Saturday's ceremony, Jordan threw some shade at ardent Donald Trump supporter Roseanne Barr. The comedian's hit revival of "Roseanne" was recently canceled after Barr posted a racist tweet directed at Valerie Jarrett, a former top adviser to President Barack Obama.

Despite his critically-acclaimed performance as Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther," Jordan said he was in "shock" that he won the Best Villain prize over Barr.

"I’m shocked that I won this award for Best Villain," Jordan told the audience. "I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag."

Aside from poking fun at Barr, Jordan was thankful for all the support he's received from fans over his portrayal of Killmonger, as well as all the love given to "Black Panther" since its release.

"I want to thank all the fans who can out to support this movie," Jordan said. "It took a lot to kind of get into this character, so I'm just glad you guys enjoyed the role as much as I did playing Killmonger."

Jordan revealed to Metro over the winter that the film has had such a big impact on people, and would've been a huge influence on him if he watched the Marvel movie when he was a kid.

"As a 10-year-old I would have been motivated and inspired and had a range of emotions if I had watched this as a kid," Jordan told Metro during an interview for "Black Panther" earlier this year. "We’ve got to help these kids dream. And to help their imagination so that they can see themselves in front of the camera and on screen like this."