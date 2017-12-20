Here's everything we know about Mindy Kaling's new baby

Hint: It's a she, and her name is classy AF.

It’s official: Mindy Kaling is now a mother. Aw!

E! News reports that the 38-year-old actress/writer/kween welcomed a daughter, Katherine Kaling, on December 15.

When news broke about Kaling’s pregnancy in July, a source told E! News that it was “an unexpected surprise.” Kaling has declined to identify the father of her child, but said on the Today show that she was “really excited” about the experience.

“It’s so unknown to me,” she said. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects in my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

Kaling had been largely mum during the pregnancy, instead letting the likes of Oprah and her “Mindy Project” co-stars to do the talking for her.

Congratulations, Mindy! The name Katherine Kaling is classy AF. You did good, babe.