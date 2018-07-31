Is Amber Rose dating Monte Morris?

Last week, Amber Rose took to Instagram to post a quick video with her new boyfriend Monte Morris and many people are wondering who he is.

On Sunday Amber Rose went public with her relationship when she posted a cute video of her and her new boyfriend Monte Morris riding in a car together. Amber Rose is all smiles when she leans over to kiss Morris on the head.

For those who have been following Amber Rose’s relationship history, you know she once dated Kanye West, was married to and has a child with rapper Wiz Khalifa and was most recently dating rapper 21 Savage.

According to celebrity gossip site The Shade Room, rumors began to swirl about Rose and Morris dating after the two were spotted out and about tougher earlier in July, but according to Amber Rose’s recent Instagram post, the 34-year-old model and Monte Morris are serious.

Amber Rose dating Monte Morris?

Imy @biggametae ❤️ A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jul 29, 2018 at 12:06am PDT

In between all the thousands of comments the post received in just two days, Morris hopped in the comments section and appeared to confirm the rumored relationship. “Hate it or love it, we on for a long time,” he wrote.

Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend 21 Savage took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself shirtless to let everyone know he’s unbothered by all the news surrounding Amber Rose and her new boyfriend Monte Morris.

So, who is Monte Morris, Amber Rose’s new boyfriend?

Monte Rose — Amber Rose’s alleged new boyfriend — is a 23-year-old NBA player who is going into his second season with the Denver Nuggets.

The young NBA baller was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and played his college ball at Iowa State, where he broke the NCAA record for assist to turnover ratio.

Morris recently signed a three-year, $4.8 million contract with the Nuggets, with the first two years of the deal guaranteed, according to the Denver Post. Last year, Morris only played three games and averaged 8.3 minutes and 3.3 points per game.