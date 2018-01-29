NFL Rumors: N'SYNC reunion looks very possible at Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Timberlake is performing at halftime during the Super Bowl LII halftime show and as is often the case with the 12-minute showcase, not much is known about what the star singer and actor will do.
Timberlake is slated to speak to the media Thursday ahead of Sunday's performance, but whether he'll reveal his secrets is yet to be know. For now, one fan theory looks to have a little juice.
Joey Fatone, former member of N'SYNC, is slated to be one of the celebrity guests attending the 15th annual "LEATHER & LACES Spectacular" party, held in downtown Minneapolis the Friday before the big game.
Why would Fatone be in town? He is not performing, not hosting and has no other duties (his current gigs are on the Food Network and Live Well Network) that would have him in the Super Bowl city.
The rumors are swirling.
However, Fatone denied an N'Sync reunion earlier this month.
“I’m here right now,” Fatone told U.S. Weekly. “If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now … so obviously, there’s your proof.”
Timberlake himself also seems against any big surprises.
“I’ve watched a ton of [previous halftime shows] just to make sure that we’re not pulling out any gags,” JT said back in October. “People are flying, and Lady Gaga jumped from the top of the stadium or something. I don’t know, man. I’m 36 now. I don’t know how much of that I can do anymore.”
The gambling site BetDSI.eu has handicapped hundreds of prop bets for the Super Bowl, including many for the halftime show. They expect a greater chance of no N'SYNC reunion than of one occuring. But you never know. If they were planning it, this is exactly how JT, Fatone and the rest of the former boy band would go about it.
Here are the rest of the halftime show prop bets:
Justin Timberlake first song during halftime show?
Can’t Stop The Feeling! +150
Sexyback +175
Rock Your Body +400
Cry Me A River +500
Mirrors +550
Filthy +750
True Colors +800
Love Never Felt So Good +900
What Goes Around…Comes Around +1000
Senorita +1250
Suit & Tie +1500
Field - Any Other Song +200
Will there be a wardrobe malfunction? (Must expose intimate part of body)
Yes +1500
No -4000
Will Justin Timberlake say “Trump” during halftime show?
Yes +175
No -250
Total cover songs performed by Justin Timberlake
Over 1.5 (+120)
Under 1.5 (-150)
Will Britney Spears make a halftime show appearance?
Yes +300
No -500
Will Janet Jackson make a halftime show appearance?
Yes +400
No -600
Will Al Michaels make a halftime show appearance?
Yes +1000
No -2000
Will Tony Romo make a halftime show appearance?
Yes +1000
No -2000
Will any member of NSYNC make a halftime show appearance?
Yes +150
No -180
Will Jay Z make a halftime show appearance?
Yes +300
No -500
Will Madonna make a halftime show appearance?
Yes +400
No -600