Olivia Munn roasts Mark Wahlberg at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards. Photo by Getty Images

Olivia Munn gave Mark Wahlberg a bit of a roasting while hosting the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday night.

During a segment with actress Niecy Nash that honored "all the good guys in Hollywood," Munn took a jab at Wahlberg over his reported pay for reshoots related to "All the Money in the World." USA Today revealed earlier this week that the Boston-bred actor was paid $1.5 million for having to redo scenes caused by the last minute decision to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer, although Wahlberg's co-star Michelle Williams was paid less than $1,000 for the extra work.

Munn sarcastically thanked Wahlberg while joking about his salary.

"I do want to say, by the way, thank you to the producers for paying Niecy and I the same amount of money, and Mark Wahlberg a million dollars," Munn said.

"Uh, say what now?" Nash replied.

"I know, he took a pay cut," Munn responded. "It's really nice and generous of him. Thank you so much."

In addition to throwing shade at Wahlberg, Munn and Nash used the toast to bash the men who attended this year's Golden Globe Awards but didn't offer any vocal support to the #TimesUp movement. They also jokingly thanked the men of Hollywood who haven't acted inappropriately towards their female co-workers.

"Here's to the male casting directors who didn't ever say anything derogatory to me in an audition," Nash said.

"Way to be regular human beings guys," Munn replied. "Good job."

Besides taking digs at Wahlberg and the men of Hollywood, Munn starred as Massachusetts-born Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in a bit that spoofed the new film "I, Tonya." Apparently Kerrigan liked the segment, as she tweeted her approval of Munn's performance.