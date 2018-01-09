Sure sounds like Gayle wants Oprah to run for president, too

Leave it to Gayle King — professional BFF to Oprah Winfrey — to fan the flames of Oprah 2020. Well, kind of.

On CBS This Morning, King admitted that Winfrey is “intrigued” by the idea of running for president — and the buzz she created with her Golden Globes speech.

“I do think she’s intrigued by the idea,” King said. “I also know after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have a right to change your mind. I don’t think at this point she is actually considering it.

She continued, “She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way.”

King also offered some clarification to Stedman Graham’s statement that Winfrey would “absolutely” run for president. “Stedman says that he thought the reporter said to him, ‘Would she make a good president?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely she would.’ That’s how he interpreted the question,” she said.

“Because this is the thing — Stedman would never so cavalierly say absolutely he would do it. It’s up to the people. He would never do that.”

TL;DR? Don’t get your hopes up. But maybe do? I don’t know what you’re into — but if your thing is billionaire TV stars for president, maybe hold your horses for a bit.