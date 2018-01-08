Oprah still may or may not be running for President

Oprah Winfrey, your maybe next president if we make it that long. Getty

Oprah Winfrey, who is so near and dear to our hearts, may or may not be considering a presidential run. Again. I mean, she’s lovely and amazing, but haven’t we learned that we shouldn’t put TV stars with no governing experience in the Oval Office?

After the 63-year-old’s acceptance speech for the Cecil B. Demille award on Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Twitter was um, a-tweet with pleas from the peanut gallery, begging Winfrey to run for president and help us escape from the darkest timeline.

Hey, Donald... THAT’S what the President of the United States of America should sound like.#Oprah2020 — (((Neil Kaplan))) (@NeKap) January 8, 2018

Stedman Graham, Winfrey partner, fueled the fire when he told the Los Angeles Times, “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.” Ugh, why are we even asking Stedman anything?

Perhaps you’re thinking, “Even Oprah knows that amazing, fantastic and iconic though she may be, we don’t necessarily need another celebrity president.” Well, you’re probably wrong.

Early Monday morning, CNN reported that some of Winfrey’s confidants have been urging her to run — and though Winfrey hasn’t made up her mind, yet, she is “actively thinking” about it. OK!

I guess we’ll have to see if we even make it to 2020. I, for one, am doubtful.