PHOTOS: Remembering the life of Penny Marshall

The 75-year-old actress and director died on December 17.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 19, 2018 Updated : December 19, 2018
    Penny Marshall as Laverne in 1978 wearing chef outfit
    Penny Marshall as Laverne in 1978. 

    Getty Images 

    Penny Marshall in 1970
    Penny Marshall, 1970

    Getty Images 

    Penny Marshall photos: Laverne & Shirley, 1969
    Laverne & Shirley, 1969

    Getty Images 

    Penny Marshall and Rob Reiner in 1972
    Penny Marshall and Rob Reiner attend the Emmy Awards at the Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, California in 1972.

    Getty Images 

    Whitney Houston and Penny Marshall sitting at a table during The Preacher's Wife premiere
    Penny Marshall share a table at the premiere of the movie "The Preacher's Wife" at Roseland. Houston starred in the 1996 film and Marshall directed it. 

    Getty Images 

    Penny Marshall 31st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
    Penny Marshall at the 31st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

    Getty Images 

    Penny Marshall as Laverne 

    Getty Images 

    Penny Marshall and Eddie Mekka.
    Penny Marshall and Eddie Mekka. 

    Getty Images 

    Portrait of Penny Marshall in 1979
    A portrait of Penny Marshall in 1979. 

     

    Getty Images 

    Penny Marshall and Tom Hanks in Bosom Buddies
    Peter Scolari, Penny Marshall, Holland Taylor, Tom Hanks, Donna Dixon, Wendy Jo Sperber and Thelma Hopkins in the 1980s sitcom Bosom Buddies. 

     

    Getty Images 

    Penny Marshall at Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own
    Penny Marshall during the Los Angeles premeire of "A League of Their Own" in 1992. 

    Getty Images 

    Penny Marshall at 2006 ESPYs
    Penny Marshall at the 2006 ESPY Awards in Hollywood. 

    Getty Images 

A look back at the life of Penny Marshall in photos.

Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall died on December 17 at her home in Hollywood Hills. Marshall is also known for directing such hit movies as "Big" and "A League of Their Own." The Washington Post reports a spokesperson said her cause of death was from complications with diabetes. She was 75.

Many people remember Marshall for her role as Laverne on the ABC sitcom, “Laverne & Shirley” that ran from 1976 to 1983. The show followed the lives of two single women living and their friends living in Milwaukee during the 1950s and 1960s.

After the show ended in 1983, Penny Marshall continued her career as a director. Her directing debut came in 1986 with the comedy “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” starring Whoopi Goldberg. In 1988 she directed “Big,” starring Tom Hanks.

 

The success of Big made Marshall the first woman to ever direct a film that earned more than $100 million at a U.S. box office. In 1992, she directed the classic women’s baseball comedy, “A League of Their Own,” and she became the first woman to direct two films that made more than $100 at the box office.

Fans leave tributes on Penny Marshall's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame shortly after the news that the actress died aged 75 was made public, in Hollywood, California, on December 18, 2018.  GETTY IMAGES

