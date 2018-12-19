PHOTOS: Remembering the life of Penny Marshall

Penny Marshall during the Los Angeles premeire of "A League of Their Own" in 1992.

Penny Marshall share a table at the premiere of the movie "The Preacher's Wife" at Roseland. Houston starred in the 1996 film and Marshall directed it.

Penny Marshall and Rob Reiner attend the Emmy Awards at the Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, California in 1972.

Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall died on December 17 at her home in Hollywood Hills. Marshall is also known for directing such hit movies as "Big" and "A League of Their Own." The Washington Post reports a spokesperson said her cause of death was from complications with diabetes. She was 75.

Many people remember Marshall for her role as Laverne on the ABC sitcom, “Laverne & Shirley” that ran from 1976 to 1983. The show followed the lives of two single women living and their friends living in Milwaukee during the 1950s and 1960s.

After the show ended in 1983, Penny Marshall continued her career as a director. Her directing debut came in 1986 with the comedy “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” starring Whoopi Goldberg. In 1988 she directed “Big,” starring Tom Hanks.

The success of Big made Marshall the first woman to ever direct a film that earned more than $100 million at a U.S. box office. In 1992, she directed the classic women’s baseball comedy, “A League of Their Own,” and she became the first woman to direct two films that made more than $100 at the box office.

Fans leave tributes on Penny Marshall's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame shortly after the news that the actress died aged 75 was made public, in Hollywood, California, on December 18, 2018. GETTY IMAGES

Twitter reacts to death of Penny Marshall

Fans and other celebrities took to Twitter to share express their thoughts and feelings abou Marshall, who passed away Monday.

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

NO! I love EVERYTHING about this woman. Such a fantastic trailblazer, mold-breaking feminist, funny, talented, powerfully vulnerable...SHEro. She paved the way for so many women in media. She did it ALL like a BOSS!

