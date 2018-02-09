PHOTOS: Aaron Paul and wife Lauren welcome a baby girl

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren have welcomed a baby girl. Huzzah!

The couple announced the news via their respective Instagrams on Thursday. “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” wrote Lauren, 31. Dang, that baby is cute!

The "BoJack Horseman" star, 38, just posted a cute lil’ pic of his baby girl’s foot, writing “My heart.” Succinct!

The couple announced the news in September, also on Instagram, where the “Breaking Bad” alum jokingly (?) took all the credit. “Hey everyone. Look what I did,” the 38-year-old wrote underneath a picture of his wife gestating in real time.

“Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.” Cool story, brah.

Congratulations, you crazy adults!