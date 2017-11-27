Prince Harry has finally put a ring on it, is engaged to Meghan Markle

Let us all finally breathe a sigh of relief: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged. Also, they’ve been engaged all month, but they’re just now telling us about it which, frankly is rude. The couple is set to marry in the spring.

The news was announced by Clarence House on Monday, via Twitter.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

“His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales” — that would be Charles (or as I know him, Diana’s less famous ex) — is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” the statement read.

“The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.

“His Royal Highness” — Hot Ginger Prince, if ya nasty — “and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and recieved the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.

“The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle arrive for a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens on the day their engagement is announced. pic.twitter.com/YkcEvosY9L — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Every one of the royals has expressed their very polite, mild enthusiasm about said engagement, also via Twitter. Prince William and Kate Middleton, for example, are “very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to now Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

As for Charles, he is simply “thrilled.”

May I say, politely, that it’s about damn time? We are very excited and all — I mean, Harry is marrying a biracial American actress! — and this will certainly make for a very good Netflix series in a couple of years.

And it’s about. Damn. Time.