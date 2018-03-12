The only member of the Royal Fam you can now follow on Insta

Attention Royal Family fans: someone with blue blood has made their Insta debut. Introducing Princess Eugenie of York, the sixth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and cousin of Princes Harry and William.

According to 27-year-old's official bio linked to on her Insta page, she is quite the philanthropist (in true Royal Family fashion), involved with charities such as the Elephant Family, a non-governmental organization that works to prevent the extinction of the Asian elephant.

For her first Insta post, Princess Eugenie, daughter of The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, formerly The Duchess of York, shared a video on International Women’s Day (you go girl).

"I can think of no better day than today, International Women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram," Princess Eugenie wrote. "I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart."

Princess Eugenie posts on Insta

Since her Insta debut on International Women’s Day, she has posted more personal photos.

There’s this adorable candid of her and fiancé Jack Brookbank:

Think Jack said something funny! A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on Mar 9, 2018 at 10:42am PST

And this very relatable post about Mondays:

Good Morning Monday! A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on Mar 12, 2018 at 2:16am PDT

As it turns out, Princess Eugenie’s mother appears to have joined Insta long before her, but she divorced The Duke of York after ten years of marriage in 1996, which stripped her of her royal title. She’s on Insta as @sarahferguson15.

Why is it out of the ordinary for Princess Eugenie to have an Insta?

No one from the Royal Family has personal social media accounts — if you recall, Meghan Markle deleted all of her accounts after her engagement to Prince Harry. Their Insta and Twitter appearances are documented on the Kensington Palace pages, ran by a social media manager, like so:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at @wabbey for the #CommonwealthDay Service.



The Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/gBXY4Dp7IL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2018

At a gala back in November 2017, PEOPLE reported that Prince William spoke about social media and the pressure it puts on young people.

"There is a sense of being on call 24/7 through social media, and the subsequent strains this can have on relationships, home life and, ultimately, a child’s sense of their own self-worth," he said. "It can take its toll."

Just hours after Markle deleted her social handles, Kate Middleton told a group of students at a school in west London that it's "hard to break away" from social media.

The Duchess of Cambridge went on to discuss "learning the good ways of using social media, because it’s great in so many contexts." She urged, though, that you have to be able to monitor your use since it can get "so addictive as well."

Will we see another member of the Royal Family make their Insta debut? Here's hoping, but for now, we're pretty OK with this coverage:

Thank you to everyone (dogs included!) for the warm welcome to Birmingham this morning. pic.twitter.com/f6E3gbGfiP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018

We'd watch Prince Harry fondle a cute dog any day.