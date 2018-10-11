Will Kenya Moore return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' for season 11?

Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo in November and if you’re a diehard fan of the show, you might be wondering if Kenya will be in RHOA season 11.

During the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion, Kenya Moore announced she is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daily and also revealed that she would not be returning for RHOA season 11. People magazine reports that sources say she was not returning for RHOA season 11 because of “messy” contract negotiations.

However, despite Moore’s contract issues with the show, there is a glimpse of hope that she might be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11.

Will Kenya Moore return for RHOA season 11?

Celebrity gossip site the Jasmine Brand reports that Moore revealed on her Instagram Story that she could return for RHOA for season 11.

Moore, 47, used the “Ask Me A Question” feature on Instagram to interact with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. She probably ignored hundreds of crazy questions from people but when asked if she is returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, she let everyone know that she’s not completely ruled out from being on the show.

“I always say, ‘never say never,’” she wrote as the reply on her Instagram story.

The RHOA star also revealed her due date, saying she plans to have the baby on Thanksgiving adding that Baby Daly is healthy.

While it’s not certain if Kenya will return to Housewives for season 11, we do know she’s been working on projects behind the scenes.

Was Kenya Moore filming for RHOA season 11?

In September, the mother-to-be posted a photo of herself and hinted to her followers that she’s filming something. We’re not sure if it was for RHOA season 11 or some other project on a different network. Moore didn't specify what she was doing in the photo. Fans have to wait and see.

RHOA season 11 cast

According to Bravo, it doesn’t seem like Kenya Moore is mentioned in RHOA season 11, but we all know how reality shows are full of surprises.

In a preview article for RHOA season 11, Bravo claims it’s the “biggest season ever” and we should expect “life-changing moments” for RHOA season 11 cast members Porsha William, NeNe Leakes. Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and new housewife Eva Marcille.

RHOA season 11 air date

Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 premieres on Sunday, November 4 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.